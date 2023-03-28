Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie out up to 8 weeks with muscle strain

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians are gearing up for their season opener, but one player will have to wait a little longer for his season debut as pitcher Triston McKenzie has been shut down from throwing for the next two weeks.

McKenzie left their Spring Training game against the Reds on Sunday after just one inning with the explanation the pitcher was experiencing some tightness.

On Monday, McKenzie underwent evaluation in Goodyear, Arizona by Dr. Jason Genin and had MRI imaging to discover the cause of the tightness.

The MRI results and doctor evaluation confirmed a strain of McKenzie's right teres major muscle, in his shoulder/arm area.

As a result of the diagnosis, the Guardians have shut McKenzie down from throwing for at least two weeks. After the two weeks of rest, McKenzie will be re-evaluated.

The Guardians said that McKenzie could be held out of play for up to eight weeks.

McKenzie was scheduled to take the mound on Friday for the second game of the regular season. Manager Terry Francona and the team will now figure out how they'll fill the rotation while McKenzie is away.

