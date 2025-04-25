Guardians postpone April 25 game to April 26, reschedule as split doubleheader

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians announced they are postponing their Friday night April 25 game against the Boston Red Sox due to inclement weather and rescheduling it as a split doubleheader on April 26.

According to the Guardians, the rescheduled game will start at 1:10 p.m. ET, and the game originally scheduled for Saturday will start later at 6:10 p.m. ET.

Gates for the makeup game will open at noon and again at 5 p.m. after fans have been cleared out of the ballpark.

The Guardians said fans who have a ticket for April 25 can use the same ticket to enter the 1:10 p.m. game on April 26 and do not have to exchange, but they won't be able to attend the night game unless they have a ticket for that game, too.