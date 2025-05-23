Guardians RHP Ben Lively to undergo Tommy John surgery

CLEVELAND — What was hoped to be a minor stint on the injured list for Guardians starting pitcher Ben Lively has now turned into season-ending surgery.

Lively was pulled from his May 12 start with a right forearm injury. He was diagnosed with a right flexor strain and placed on the 15-day injured list.

After being placed on the list, Lively received a second opinion from renowned orthopedist Dr. Keith Meister.

The examination confirmed the previously diagnosed flexor tendon injury, but also discovered what has been described as "medial elbow joint laxity due to an insufficient ulnar collateral ligament."

Due to the UCL injury's discovery, Lively has been recommended Tommy John surgery, or reconstruction of his UCL, in addition to flexor tendon repair.

The date for Lively's surgery has not been set, but it is expected to be conducted in the coming days, according to the team. The typical recovery and timeframe to return to game action for those who undergo Tommy John surgery is 12-16 months.

Lively's season-ending surgery is a major blow to the Guardians' starting rotation.

The right-hander has been a steady presence on the mound for the Guards, stemming back to last season.

This year, Lively has made nine starts, posting a 2-2 record and a team-best 3.22 ERA, allowing 38 hits with 29 strikeouts over 44.2 innings pitched.