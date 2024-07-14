Guardians select slugger Travis Bazzana with No. 1 pick in 2024 MLB Draft

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Cleveland Guardians entered the 2024 MLB Draft with the first overall pick for the first time in franchise history after winning the lottery back in December. With the pick, Cleveland opted to add a bat to the franchise's talent pool, selecting second baseman and slugger Travis Bazzana out of Oregon State University.

While he also played cricket, soccer and rugby, sports more popular in his country, Bazzana, a 21-year-old from Sydney, Australia, began his baseball journey in the Australian Baseball League. As a rising freshman, Bazzana hit .429/.471/.593 with 24 extra-base hits, 27 RBI and 18 stolen bases in the West Coast League.

After choosing to play at Oregon State University in 2022, Bazzana quickly made a name for himself. Numerous All-American honors, broken school records and earning the Cape Cod batting title and MVP last year set Bazzana apart and labeled him the No. 1 Draft prospect.

In his junior year, Bazzana slashed .407/.568/.911 with 28 home runs, 76 walks and just 37 strikeouts in 296 plate appearances.

The lefty is the first second baseman to go first overall in MLB Draft History and the first Australian to go in the first round—and now he's headed to Cleveland's franchise.

"Unbelievable. I think it's just one of those moments that you can't really put into words but the people around me, you just feel their energy and I'm just trying to fathom it. But it's unbelievable, I'm so excited," Bazzana said after being selected. "I think it provides belief. I think part of what got me here is believing in myself and wanting to pursue greater things than maybe what I'd seen before me."