Guardians sign Opening-Day starter, RHP Tanner Bibee to 5-year contract extension

The Cleveland Guardians announced they have signed right-handed pitcher Tanner Bibee to a five-year contract extension through the 2029 season, with a club option for 2030.

Bibee, 26, was a fifth-round draft pick by the Guardians in 2021 and had his debut in 2023.

The opening-day starter has a 22-12 record, a 3.25 ERA, and 328 strikeouts. He finished runner-up for American League Rookie of the Year and made 56 starts in his first two seasons in Cleveland.

Bibee, 26, was the Guardian's most effective starter last season, leading them to career-high innings (173.2IP), 31 starts, 12 quality starts, and 187 strikeouts.

He recorded 10 wins in 2023 and 12 in 2023 and became the third Clevelander to win at least 10 games in his two Major League seasons since 2000. He joins Shane Beiber and Hall of Famer CC Sabathia.

The Guardians went 22-9 in 2024 with his 31 starts before recording a 3.45 ERA in 4 postseason starts.