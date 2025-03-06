Guardians sign Tyler Naquin to minor league contract, but this time he's taking the mound

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — After five years away, Tyler Naquin is back with the Cleveland Guardians after signing a minor league contract with the team. However, the former Cleveland outfielder is taking on a new role.

Naquin is converting to a right-handed pitcher. Yes, you read that right.

Cleveland originally selected Naquin in the first round of the 2012 MLB Draft. He played outfield for the Carolina Mudcats, then Akron Aeros, and the Columbus Clippers. After the 2015 season, Naquin joined Cleveland's 40-man roster and in 2016 made his MLB debut. That season, Naquin became an instant fan favorite after he hit a walk-off inside-the-park home run to give Cleveland a 3–2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

With Cleveland, Naquin played in 325 games, notching 127 runs, 257 hits, 31 home runs, 121 RBI and 11 stolen bases while slashing .274/.323/.443.

Naquin played for Cleveland until the end of the 2020 season when he became a free agent. He then signed with the Reds and over the years has spent time with Cincinnati, the New York Mets, the Milwaukee Brewers and most recently, the Chicago White Sox. Naquin last played in the 2023 season for the White Sox.

In his eight years in the majors, Naquin has played outfield, but making his return to Cleveland has decided to change his position to pitcher.

Naquin has already reported to the team's facility in Goodyear, Arizona where he will begin working with the team and showing off his arm. We'll see if a position change works out for Naquin as the Guardians continue their work in Cactus League.