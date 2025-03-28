Guardians top prospect Travis Bazzana starting season on Akron Rubberducks roster

AKRON, Ohio — The man from the land down under is moving up in the Guardians system.

Travis Bazzana, the Guardians' top prospect and No. 1 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, is set to start the 2025 season on the Guardians' minor league affiliate, the Akron Rubberducks.

Rosters for the minor league affiliates were announced on Friday, with the Australian native earning the bump from the High-A Lake County Captains where he began last year, assigned this season to the Double-A Rubberducks.

Last year with the Captains, Bazzana appeared in 27 games, taking 101 at-bats. In that stretch, Bazzana slashed .238/.369/.765 with 24 hits, 12 RBI, three home runs, and five stolen bases.

Bazzana, 22, is a second baseman slugger out of Oregon State University who the Guardians took with the franchise's first-ever first-overall draft pick. While he's fresh, his movement marks a projected quick shot up the minor league system ahead of his eventual major league debut.

That, however, is a debut that isn't being rushed as the Guardians continue developing their top talent and increasing his production at the plate.

Fans will be able to see that development in Akron at the start of the year. The Rubberducks open their season against Richmond on the road on April 4, but the home opener is just a few days later. Bazzana and the rest of the Rubberducks' roster will usher their season debut at Canal Park on Tuesday, April 8. To learn more about the Rubberducks schedule and ticketing, click here.

Bazzana is one of four Guardians' top 30 prospects on the Rubberducks' preliminary roster, which also includes catcher Cooper Ingle (No. 7 prospect), infielder CJ Kayfus (No. 8 prospect) and right-hander Austin Peterson (No. 30 prospect).

Here is the Akron Rubberducks' preliminary roster to start the 2025 season:

Pitchers:



Rodney Boone

Aaron Davenport

Magnus Ellerts

Allan Hernandez

Tommy Mace

Rorik Maltrud

Jake Miller

Zane Morehouse

Austin Peterson

Davis Sharpe

Infielders:



Travis Bazzana

Kyle Dernedde

CJ Kayfus

Alex Mooney

Tyresse Turner

Kahlil Watson

Outfielders:



Jorge Burgos

Jake Fox

Joe Lampe

Guy Lipscomb

Catchers:



Cameron Barstad

Cooper Ingle