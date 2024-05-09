Guardians trade for Miami pitcher Darren McCaughan; transfer Gavin Williams to 60-Day IL

CLEVELAND — As Gavin Williams continues working through right elbow inflammation, the Cleveland Guardians have added some depth at pitcher, trading for Miami Marlins' right-handed pitcher Darren McCaughan Thursday.

The Guardians acquired McCaughan from Miami in exchange for cash considerations and optioned him to AAA Columbus.

McCaughan, 28, was on the Marlins after being traded there by the Seattle Mariners before Spring Training this year. He opened the season with Triple-A Jacksonville, where he made five starts with a 1-2 record and a 6.14 ERA before he was called up by the Marlins last week.

On May 4, McCaughan appeared in relief against the Oakland A's, where he pitched 4.2 innings and gave up eight earned runs. He was then designated for assignment on May 5.

Over his career, which began when he made his MLB debut on July 21, 2021, with the Mariners, McCaughan has pitched in six major league games with one start, posting a 9.16 ERA (19 earned runs over 18.2 innings pitched). In the minors, McCaughan holds a 35-47 record with a 4.48 ERA in 141 career games, 132 of which were starts.

In addition to the McCaughan trade, the Guardians also transferred Gavin Williams to the 60-Day Injured List as he continues rehabbing right elbow inflammation that reappeared in his last rehab outing.

Williams' transfer is retroactive to March 25.