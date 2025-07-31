Guardians trading pitcher Shane Bieber to Blue Jays for pitching prospect

CLEVELAND — The MLB trade deadline is Thursday at 6 p.m., and before the window closed, the Cleveland Guardians were active, sending pitcher Shane Bieber to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Guardians will acquire pitching prospect Khal Stephen from the Blue Jays in exchange for Bieber.

Bieber has been rehabbing after having Tommy John surgery on his right elbow last spring. He made a rehab start with the Akron RubberDucks on Tuesday, striking out seven and giving up one run in his four innings on the mound. Bieber was a free agent this past offseason but re-signed with the Guardians on a two-year $26 million deal.

The 30-year-old pitcher was originally drafted by Cleveland in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He made his major league debut in 2018 and went on to become a successful ace for the club. In 2020, Bieber shined, winning the Cy Young Award and the Triple Crown. He was an All-Star in 2019 and 2021 and a Gold Glove winner in 2022.

As Cleveland says goodbye to their former ace, they welcome in a new pitching prospect in Stephen.

Stephen, 22, was selected in the second round of last year's draft. Stephen has pitched in Single-A, High-A, and Double-A this year, posting a 2.06 ERA with 99 strikeouts and 18 walks in 91.2 innings pitched.

In addition to the Bieber trade, the Guardians also dealt another pitcher before the deadline, sending pitcher Paul Sewald to the Detroit Tigers in exchange for a player to be named later.

Sewald signed a one-year deal with the Guardians in January. He played in 18 games for Cleveland this season, posting a 1-1 record with a 4.70 ERA over 15.1 innings pitched.

Bieber had been rumored to be of interest to some teams, as has lead off hitter Steven Kwan. The trade deadline closes at 6 p.m.