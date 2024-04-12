Guardians vs. Yankees game postponed Friday due to rain

If you were planning on heading Downtown on Friday to watch the Cleveland Guardians play the New York Yankees, it's time to make other plans.

Friday night's game has been postponed due to rain.

Wet and windy conditions are in the forecast.

The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday.

First pitch for the first game of the doubleheader is set for 12:10 p.m.

Fans with tickets to Friday's game will be able to use them to attend the first game on Saturday.

Game two is set for 6:10 p.m.

The team said it plans on clearing out the ballpark between games.

If fans are not able to attend game one on Saturday, they are able to exchange their tickets.