Here are the times and dates for the first two Guardians-Yankees ALDS games

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians are heading to New York to face the Yankees in the American League Division Series.

The best-of-five series starts Tuesday in New York with first pitch set for 7:37 p.m. and will air on TBS.

Game two is set for Thursday with first pitch set for 7:37 p.m. and will air on TBS.

The Guardians return home on Saturday, but the MLB has yet to set a time for that game and will air on TBS.

Tickets are still available for this game.

If the series moves to game four, the Guardians will stay in town on Sunday and play at a to-be-determined time.

Cleveland will head back to New York on Oct. 17 if a game five is necessary.

