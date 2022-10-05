Watch Now
Here's an early look at the weather forecast for Friday's Guardians-Rays home playoff game

WEWS
What fans can expect at the Guardians-Rays playoff game on Friday
Posted at 3:00 PM, Oct 05, 2022
CLEVELAND — The weather on Friday is looking mostly cloudy for the entire game, with a chance for spotty showers during the first few innings of the Guardians-Rays Wild Card Round opener.

First pitch is at 12:07 PM.

Temperatures will not be warming a whole lot, with most of the game in the lower 50s.

Winds will be brisk out of the north at 5 to 15 MPH through the entire game.

What fans can expect Saturday at Guardians-Rays game in Cleveland

Saturday will be slightly better, with no rain, under partly cloudy skies throughout the game.

Temperatures will be a touch warmer, as we will see low to mid 50s. Winds will be out of the west at around 5 to 10 MPH.

