Here's an early look at the weather forecast for Friday's Guardians-Rays home playoff game

CLEVELAND — The weather on Friday is looking mostly cloudy for the entire game, with a chance for spotty showers during the first few innings of the Guardians-Rays Wild Card Round opener.

First pitch is at 12:07 PM.

Temperatures will not be warming a whole lot, with most of the game in the lower 50s.

Winds will be brisk out of the north at 5 to 15 MPH through the entire game.

WEWS What fans can expect Saturday at Guardians-Rays game in Cleveland

Saturday will be slightly better, with no rain, under partly cloudy skies throughout the game.

Temperatures will be a touch warmer, as we will see low to mid 50s. Winds will be out of the west at around 5 to 10 MPH.

RELATED: More Guardians coverage from News 5