How to get Guardians tickets for $12

It might only be Tuesday, but Cleveland Guardians fans are already looking forward to this weekend.

The Guardians kick off their six-game homestand on Tuesday against the Red Sox before starting their series against the Astros on Friday.

The team will be giving fans free shirts for Friday's game against Houston.

The first 12,500 fans that arrive at Progressive Field will get a shirt.

On Saturday, the team will be honoring Triston McKenzie's return after starting the season on the Injured List by giving the first 12,500 fans his jersey.

After winning their road series against the Baltimore Orioles and splitting their series against their division rivals Minnesota Twins, the team is celebrating by offering $12 tickets for this weekend's homestand against the Astros.

The $12 tickets will be for seats in the upper box and upper reserve section of the ballpark.

The tickets are only available on the team's website until Thursday.