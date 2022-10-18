How to watch Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 5

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians are in New York to face the Yankees in the winner-take-all game five of the American League Division Series.

Last night's game was postponed due to rain and has been rescheduled for 4:07 p.m. today.

The game will air on TBS.

You can listen to the game on either WTAM 1100 or 100.7 FM.

With a win today, Cleveland will head down to Houston to face the Astros in the American League Championship Series on Wednesday.

With a loss, the Guardians season will be over.

