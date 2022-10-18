Watch Now
How to watch Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 5

ALDS Guardians Yankees Baseball
Frank Franklin II/AP
Cleveland Guardians pitcher Zach Plesac warms up before Game 5 of an American League Division baseball series against the New York Yankees, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Posted at 12:34 PM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 12:34:44-04

CLEVELAND  — The Cleveland Guardians are in New York to face the Yankees in the winner-take-all game five of the American League Division Series.

Last night's game was postponed due to rain and has been rescheduled for 4:07 p.m. today.

The game will air on TBS.

You can listen to the game on either WTAM 1100 or 100.7 FM.

With a win today, Cleveland will head down to Houston to face the Astros in the American League Championship Series on Wednesday.

With a loss, the Guardians season will be over.

RELATED: Guardians-Yankees rained out, to play ALDS Game 5 on Tuesday

