It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Superman Night at Progressive Field!

It's a bird! It's a plane!

Wait... It's Superman Night at Progressive Field!

The Cleveland Guardians are hosting DC's Superman Night on July 23 at Progressive Field.

Fans who attend will have a chance to show off their love and pride for the superhero by rocking a Metropolis Meteors t-shirt through a giveaway for the first 15,000 fans.

By purchasing a special Theme Night ticket, fans can get a seat to the game and a limited-edition Superman bobblehead.

The Guardians shared what fans can expect the souvenirs to look like on X:

Truth, Justice, and a Better Tomorrow. The Guardians are excited to host DC’s Superman™ Night Wednesday, July 23, at Progressive Field. Fans will have a chance to show off their Superman™ pride with a Metropolis Meteors t-shirt giveaway for the first 15,000 fans. Plus,… pic.twitter.com/gcg6QGUTdx — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) April 11, 2025