It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Superman Night at Progressive Field!

SUPERMAN banner
TONY DEJAK/AP
Faster than a speeding bullet, it's Superstamp! (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
It's a bird! It's a plane!

Wait... It's Superman Night at Progressive Field!

The Cleveland Guardians are hosting DC's Superman Night on July 23 at Progressive Field.

Fans who attend will have a chance to show off their love and pride for the superhero by rocking a Metropolis Meteors t-shirt through a giveaway for the first 15,000 fans.

By purchasing a special Theme Night ticket, fans can get a seat to the game and a limited-edition Superman bobblehead.

The Guardians shared what fans can expect the souvenirs to look like on X:

