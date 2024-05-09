'It's a totally different mindset': Cavs aim to readjust to Celtics after long series with Magic

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to tip-off in the second game against the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the series Thursday evening. The new matchup comes with hardly time to breathe after the team advanced into the second round following a seven-game series with the Orlando Magic.

That quick turnaround felt palpable watching the Cavs in Game 1 Tuesday in Boston. While the Cavs kept it tight in the first half, the effort they were exuding to do so was evident, and the Celtics ran away with it in the third quarter, blowing Cleveland out 120-95.

For the Cavs, Tuesday was a bit of a wake-up call. No longer are they playing a defensive-heavy team with a prominently points-in-the-paint offense. The Celtics can shoot, and they aren't afraid to let it be known. Boston hit 18 threes on Tuesday to Cleveland's 11, 39.1% from deep in relation to the 26.2% the Cavs shot.

After experiencing that, the Cavs know they have to readjust their approach in Game 2 after feeling the difference in styles from the Orlando series.

"They shoot the ball from the perimeter as opposed to Orlando who's more 'attack the paint.' So it's a totally different mindset, But It'll be fun for us," Caris LeVert said to Bally Sports. "I think just getting them off the three-point line is first and foremost. When they do shoot threes, making sure they're contested and offensively, moving them around and kind of exploiting where we feel like we can exploit."

The Celtics had a six-day break between winning their series with the Miami Heat and Game 1 on Tuesday. The Cavs didn't have that luxury after going a full seven games against the Magic. Instead, Cleveland had one day off before taking the court again.

Not only did they have minimal rest, they had far less time to prep for their new opponent. Having now experienced what the Celtics are doing on the court in the playoffs, the Cavs have a better ability to make those adjustments in their style to better combat the looks Boston is giving them.

So, in Game 2, they hope to show that on the court.

"Keep them off the three-point line, force them to take tough twos. If we can do that, force some point inside the three-point line, that definitely works in our favor," Tristan Thompson said to Bally Sports. "They do a lot of isolation with their play called octagon, so we have to do a better job getting over screens and just taking that one-on-one challenge."

While it's unlikely that Jarrett Allen, who has missed the last four playoff games with a rib contusion, plays on Thursday after not being seen in shootarounds in Boston, the Cavs will need to find a way to win without him in this matchup. Stealing a game on the road begins with adjusting their approach to a new team in a new series.

The Cavs will look to do that at tip-off Thursday at 7 p.m. inside TD Garden.