It's official! José Ramírez signs 7-year contract with Cleveland Guardians

CLEVELAND — The GOAT is here to stay.

The Guardians announced that third baseman José Ramírez signed a seven-year contract and will be with the team through the 2028 season.

Ramírez will officially become the longest-tenured position player on the team if he stays with the team until the end of his contract.

He has been one of the best hitters in franchise history since joining the team in 2013 with a career batting average of .280 and nailing 248 doubles, 29 triples, 166 home runs, 554 RBI, and 154 stolen bases in 986 games.

Ramírez is the only player in franchise history with 150 career home runs and 150 stolen bases as a member of the Guardians and he leads all Major League hitters in extra base hits since 2017 (345).

Last season, he batted .266 and hit 32 doubles, five triples and 36 home runs.

Ramírez is already off to a historic start this season with a .480 batting average and nailing three home runs.

“We’re thrilled to reach a contract extension with José Ramírez that will keep him in Cleveland for the foreseeable future. José has been such an integral member of our organization and will continue to be a cornerstone of our club moving forward. José has established himself as one of the best players in the game, and beyond that, he’s an incredible competitor and teammate. He exemplifies the attributes and qualities we seek to develop in our players, and he sets an admirable standard for others to strive toward. We deeply appreciate the commitment that José has made to our team, franchise and city, and we look forward to building our future clubs around him," Guardians President Chris Antonetti said.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports the contract is worth $141 million over seven years.