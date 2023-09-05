'It's time': Terry Francona talks about retirement on MLB Network

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona said he doesn't want his future to impact "right now;" he wants it to be about the players.

Tuesday afternoon, he entered a news conference room at Progressive Field and talked about having compassion for Lucas Giolito and what an asset David Fry has been to the team. He spoke of the players in the middle of what may be a season deciding-series against the Twins.

However, knowing this could be Tito's last season has lingered in the air.

Just two weeks ago, he shared that he's had conversations with the Front Office.

Today, Tito went on MLB Network Radio and said, "It's time," and that he has spoken with the team to let them know to start preparing.

