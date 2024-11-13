Watch Now
José Ramírez wins fifth Silver Slugger award

ALCS Yankees Guardians Baseball
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez walks back to the dugout after striking out against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball AL Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
ALCS Yankees Guardians Baseball
The MLB season might be over, but the Cleveland Guardians continue to rack up awards.

Third baseman José Ramírez won an American League Silver Slugger for the fifth time in his career.

Ramírez won the award in 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2022.

The Silver Slugger is awarded to the best hitter at each position.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase is a finalist for the Cy Young Award and manager Stephen Vogt is a finalist for Manager of the Year.

