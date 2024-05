Josh Naylor homers twice, Fry hits tie-breaking homer to lead Guardians to 13-7 win over Rockies

DENVER — Josh Naylor hit two homers and drove in five runs, David Fry hit a tie-breaking three-run home run in the seventh inning, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Colorado Rockies 13-7 on Tuesday night.

José Ramírez homered and scored four runs for Cleveland. He has career-high seven-game RBI streak and leads the majors with 56 RBIs, 32 in May. The Guardians lead the American League and are second in the major leagues with 282 runs.

“Every time they scored, we came back and answered,” Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt said. “That’s what this group of guys does. They expect it. They demand it of themselves, and go out and get it done.”

Fry’s homer broke a 7-7 tie and Naylor’s second homer, measured at 438 feet, put the game away with two outs in the eighth.

“Obviously big situation," Fry said. “Team needed a hit. Just trying to fight, and luckily I got a pitch up in the zone.”

Naylor broke an 0-for-17 slump with his first homer, a two-run shot in the fourth inning.

"Sometimes you’re going to be good, sometimes you’re going to be bad," Naylor said. “It is what it is. I don’t think you should pay attention to the numbers. Just go out and try to be a good player every day. If it works out, it works out. If it doesn't, go back to the drawing board.”

Ramírez, who was 2 for 3 with a double and two walks, is 13 for 29 with two homers, six doubles, and eight RBIs in seven games at Coors Field. He hit his 16th homer in the first.

Rookie Kyle Manzardo had three hits and two doubles in his first career multi-hit game.

Kris Bryant and Elehuris Montero hit two-run homers for Colorado. The Rockies tied it at 7-all on Ryan McMahon’s RBI single to cap three-run sixth inning.

“We need more of that from those guys, right?” Colorado manager Bud Black said. “They have power. Kris has proven in his career that he can homer. He still hasn't gotten on track, but a swing like today can get you going.”

Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie struck out a season high nine in five innings, giving up six hits, including two homers.

“Just trying to keep the boys in the game,” McKenzie said.

Cade Smith (2-0), the fourth Guardians pitcher, struck out three in 1 1/3 innings.

Peter Lambert (2-4) walked Ramírez with one out in the seventh and Matt Carasiti walked Naylor before Fry’s 401-foot homer into the left field seats.

“We’re playing great as a team,” Naylor said. “One through nine, we are having great at-bats. It's showing throughout the game."

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: RHP Eli Morgan (shoulder) was activated from the injured list and RHP Xzavion Curry was optioned to Double-A Akron before the game. … OF Steven Kwan (hamstring) hit leadoff and played six innings at Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday. “He’s trending very well,” Vogt said. “He has a few more boxes to check before we can think about him coming back.” … RHP Gavin Williams (elbow) is scheduled to pitch two innings in a rehab start at Columbus on Wednesday.

Rockies: RHP German Marquez (Tommy John) threw 25 pitches, all fastballs, in a pregame bullpen session. He is scheduled for another bullpen this weekend and could be activated before the All-Star break, Black said. … OF Nolan Jones (back) ran, hit and took outfield work Tuesday and expects to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday. … LHP Austin Gomber (soreness), scratched from a Monday start, is expected to rejoin the rotation this weekend at the Los Angeles Dodgers, Black said.

UP NEXT

Guardians LHP Logan Allen (6-2, 4.89 ERA) is scheduled to face Rockies LHP Ty Blach (1-2, 4.55) in the final game of the series.