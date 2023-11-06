Mariners coach Stephen Vogt selected as next Guardians manager

CLEVELAND — Mariners coach Stephen Vogt will be the next manager of the Cleveland Guardians, the team announced in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

We believe in Stephen Vogt.



Vogt, 38, a former journeyman catcher, met with then Guardians last month as the team sought a replacement for Terry Francona, who stepped down in September after 11 seasons as Cleveland’s manager.

Vogt spent the last season as bullpen and quality control coach with the Mariners.

While he may lack managerial experience, Vogt has long been viewed as someone with potential. San Diego manager Bob Melvin, Texas manager Bruce Bochy and Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell have all publicly expressed confidence that the personable Vogt would one day manage in the majors.

Vogt played 10 seasons in the big leagues with Oakland (six seasons), Arizona (2), Tampa Bay, San Francisco and Milwaukee. He retired after the 2022 season with the Athletics, connecting for his 82nd homer in his last at-bat.

Remarkably, Vogt's last homer was hit to nearly the same right-field spot as his first career hit, a homer in his 33rd at-bat on June 28, 2013.

The Guardians are replacing their manager for the first time since 2013, and the shoes to be filled are large.

Francona, who won two World Series titles in Boston, had the Guardians in constant contention despite having a limited payroll. He's the winningest manager in club history, but the 64-year-old dealt with major health issues in recent years and decided to leave Cleveland to spend more time with family.

Francona is expected to take on a still undetermined advisory role with the club.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.