Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Nationals host the Guardians to begin 3-game series

Twins Guardians Baseball
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Kyle Manzardo, right center of group, celebrates with teammates as he scores after his home run in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins in Cleveland, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Twins Guardians Baseball
Posted

(AP) — The Washington Nationals begin a three-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.

Washington is 16-19 overall and 9-7 in home games. The Nationals have gone 7-14 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Cleveland has a 20-14 record overall and a 9-9 record in road games. The Guardians have an 8-1 record in games decided by one run.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathaniel Lowe has seven doubles, six home runs and 27 RBI while hitting .254 for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 15-for-43 with three doubles and two triples over the past 10 games.

Kyle Manzardo leads the Guardians with eight home runs while slugging .495. Bo Naylor is 4-for-27 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .259 batting average, 6.09 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .226 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Paul DeJong: 10-Day IL (face), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Soroka: 15-Day IL (biceps), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (forearm), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andres Chaparro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (wrist), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.