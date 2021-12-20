NHL, NBA part-team owner David Blitzer discusses minority ownership with Cleveland Guardians

CLEVELAND — New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers minority owners David Blitzer is considering adding a Cleveland sports team to his ownership list.

The Guardians confirmed that they recently spoke to Blitzer about minority ownership of the team.

"While I can confirm meaningful discussions with David Blitzer about purchasing a minority ownership interest in the Cleveland Guardians, we can’t comment any further," said Cleveland Guardians Owner, Chairman and CEO Paul Dolan.

It is unknown if a deal has been reached.