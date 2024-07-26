Phillies host the Guardians to open 3-game series

(AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies begin a three-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.

Philadelphia has gone 37-16 at home and 64-38 overall. Phillies hitters have a collective .329 on-base percentage, the fourth-best percentage in MLB play.

Cleveland has a 61-41 record overall and a 28-26 record in road games. The Guardians are 26-13 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm has a .296 batting average to lead the Phillies, and has 35 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs. Trea Turner is 12-for-40 with five home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Josh Naylor has 17 doubles, 22 home runs and 72 RBI while hitting .238 for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 11-for-40 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .231 batting average, 5.64 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Guardians: 4-6, .204 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (index finger), Michael Rucker: 60-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)