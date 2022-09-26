Watch Now
PHOTOS: Guardians celebrate clinching AL Central title

The Cleveland Guardians celebrated in Texas on Sunday after clinching the AL Central title.

Cleveland Guardians players celebrate winning the American League Central in the locker room after defeating the Texas Rangers in a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)Associated press
Cleveland Guardians players celebrate winning the American League Central after defeating the Texas Rangers in a baseball game in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)Associated press
Cleveland Guardians players celebrate winning the American League Central after defeating the Texas Rangers in a baseball game in Arlington, Texas on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)Associated press
Cleveland Guardians players celebrate winning the American League Central in the locker room after defeating the Texas Rangers in a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)Associated press
Cleveland Guardians players celebrate winning the American League Central in the locker room after defeating the Texas Rangers in a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)Associated press
Cleveland Guardians players celebrate winning the American League Central in the locker room after defeating the Texas Rangers in a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)Associated press
Cleveland Guardians players celebrate winning the American League Central in the locker room after defeating the Texas Rangers in a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)Associated press
Cleveland Guardians players celebrate winning the American League Central in the locker room after defeating the Texas Rangers in a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)Associated press
Cleveland Guardians coaches celebrate winning the American League Central in the locker room after defeating the Texas Rangers in a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)Associated press
Cleveland Guardians players celebrate winning the American League Central in the locker room after defeating the Texas Rangers in a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)Associated press
