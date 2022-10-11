Photos: Guardians lose ALDS Game 1 vs. Yankees 4-1

Share Facebook

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez stands behind the backstop during batting practice before playing in Game 1 of an American League Division series baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario, left, left fielder Steven Kwan, center, third baseman Jose Ramirez and manager Terry Francona joke around on the field playing against the New York Yankees in Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians players sit on the rain tarp waiting for batting practice to start before Game 1 of an American League Division series baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan sits in the dugout before Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Associated Press

New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, left, drops the ball as he tries to put the tag on Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario who stole second base safely during the first inning of Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Associated Press

New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, left, drops the ball as he tries to put the tag on Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario who stole second base safely during the first inning of Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill (47) delivers against the New York Yankees during the first inning of Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians Andres Gimenez reacts after hitting a double to right field against the New York Yankees during the second inning of Game 1of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians Steven Kwan reacts after lining out against the New York Yankees during the first inning of Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians Steven Kwan connects for a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the third inning of Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians third base coach Mike Sarbaugh congratulates Steven Kwan as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the third inning of Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians Steven Kwan follows through on a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the third inning of Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan reacts to the dugout as he rounds third base after hitting a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the third inning of Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians Steven Kwan reacts as he rounds third base after hitting a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the third inning of Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians Steven Kwan (38) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the third inning of Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Cal Quantrill walks back to the dugout at the end of the third inning of Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Associated Press

