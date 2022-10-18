PHOTOS: Guardians season officially over, lose to New York Yankees 5-1

Share Facebook

Cleveland Guardians Jose Ramirez follows through on a sacrifice fly to drive in Austin Hedges during the third inning of Game 5 of an American League Division baseball series against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) AP

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) dives to tag the first base bag ahead of Cleveland Guardians Andres Gimenez (0) for the out during the fourth inning of Game 5 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) AP

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Aaron Civale (43) walks off the field during the first inning of Game 5 of an American League Division baseball series against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) AP

Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) collides with center fielder Myles Straw (7) as he catches a pop fly ball during the third inning of Game 5 of an American League Division baseball series against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) AP

Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Trevor Stephan delivers against the New York Yankees during the third inning of Game 5 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) AP

Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Trevor Stephan (37) hands the ball to manager Terry Francona as he leaves the game during the fifth inning of Game 5 of an American League Division baseball series against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) AP

New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson throws to first for the out on Cleveland Guardians Oscar Gonzalez during the sixth inning of Game 5 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) AP

New York Yankees relief pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga reacts after striking out Cleveland Guardians Gabriel Arias to end the top of the sixth inning of Game 5 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) AP

New York Yankees fans shout as Cleveland Guardians Josh Naylor (22) walks back to the dugout after lining out during the sixth inning of Game 5 of an American League Division baseball series against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) AP

Cleveland Guardians Austin Hedges celebrates with teammates after scoring against the New York Yankees during the third inning of Game 5 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) AP

Cleveland Guardians pitching coach Carl Willis, center, talks with relief pitcher James Karinchak (99) and catcher Austin Hedges (17) during the sixth inning of Game 5 of an American League Division baseball series against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) AP

Cleveland Guardians players watch play from the dugout during the eighth inning of Game 5 of an American League Division baseball series against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) AP

