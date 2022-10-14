PHOTOS: Guardians win ALDS Game 2 vs. Yankees 4-2

Share Facebook

Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) leaps unsuccessfully for a lined single to right field by New York Yankees Isiah Kiner-Falefa during the sixth inning of Game 2 of an American League Division baseball series, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) AP

Cleveland Guardians Amed Rosario reacts in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning of Game 2 of an American League Division baseball series, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) AP

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of Game 2 of an American League Division baseball series, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) AP

Cleveland Guardians Amed Rosario connects for a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning of Game 2 of an American League Division baseball series, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in New York.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) AP

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber hands the ball to Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona as he is relieved during the seventh inning of Game 2 of an American League Division baseball series against the New York Yankees, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) AP

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, center, waits on the mound with players for relief pitcher Trevor Stephan during the seventh inning of Game 2 of an American League Division baseball series against the New York Yankees, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) AP

New York Yankees pinch runner Tim Locastro steals second base safely ahead of the throw to Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez during the eighth inning of Game 2 of an American League Division baseball series, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) AP

Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher James Karinchak reacts after loading the bases against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of Game 2 of an American League Division baseball series, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) AP

