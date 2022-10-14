PHOTOS: Guardians win ALDS Game 2 vs. Yankees 4-2
Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) leaps unsuccessfully for a lined single to right field by New York Yankees Isiah Kiner-Falefa during the sixth inning of Game 2 of an American League Division baseball series, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)Photo by: AP Cleveland Guardians Amed Rosario reacts in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning of Game 2 of an American League Division baseball series, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)Photo by: AP Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of Game 2 of an American League Division baseball series, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)Photo by: AP Cleveland Guardians Amed Rosario connects for a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning of Game 2 of an American League Division baseball series, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in New York.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)Photo by: AP Cleveland Guardians Amed Rosario reacts in the dugout after hitting a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning of Game 2 of an American League Division baseball series, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)Photo by: AP Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) leaps unsuccessfully for a lined single to right field by New York Yankees Isiah Kiner-Falefa during the sixth inning of Game 2 of an American League Division baseball series, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)Photo by: AP Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber hands the ball to Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona as he is relieved during the seventh inning of Game 2 of an American League Division baseball series against the New York Yankees, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)Photo by: AP Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, center, waits on the mound with players for relief pitcher Trevor Stephan during the seventh inning of Game 2 of an American League Division baseball series against the New York Yankees, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)Photo by: AP New York Yankees pinch runner Tim Locastro steals second base safely ahead of the throw to Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez during the eighth inning of Game 2 of an American League Division baseball series, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)Photo by: AP Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher James Karinchak reacts after loading the bases against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning of Game 2 of an American League Division baseball series, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)Photo by: AP