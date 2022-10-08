PHOTOS: Guardians win vs Rays 1-0

Share Facebook

Cleveland Guardians fans cheer before a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians fans cheer before a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long) Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians' Triston McKenzie pitches in the first inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians' Triston McKenzie pitches in the first inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians fans cheer before a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians center fielder Myles Straw catches a fly ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz for an out in the first inning of a wild card baseball playoff game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians' Triston McKenzie pitches in the first inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor, left, gestures in front of Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi, right, after hitting a single in the second inning of a wild card baseball playoff game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona, left, greets Triston McKenzie (24) as McKenzie returns to the dugout in the third inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long) Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez catches a ball hit for an out by Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot in the fifth inning of a wild card baseball playoff game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Associated Press

Cleveland Guardians' Will Brennan hits a single in the fifth inning of a wild card baseball playoff game against the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Associated Press

