PHOTOS: New York Yankees beat Cleveland Guardians 6-3 in Game 2 of the ALCS

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, center, hits a two-run home run off Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Hunter Gaddis (33) during the seventh inning in Game 2 of the baseball AL Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Seth Wenig/AP

Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez catches a pop fly by New York Yankees' Austin Wells during the fifth inning in Game 2 of the baseball AL Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Godofredo Vásquez ) Godofredo Vásquez/AP

New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo, left, runs toward third base before being tagged out by Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez (11) after being caught in a rundown during the sixth inning in Game 2 of the baseball AL Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Frank Franklin II/AP

New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo (48) is tagged out by Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez after being caught in a rundown during the sixth inning in Game 2 of the baseball AL Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Godofredo Vásquez) Godofredo Vásquez/AP

New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo, left, hits a RBI double as Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor reaches for the pitch during the sixth inning in Game 2 of the baseball AL Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Seth Wenig/AP

New York Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) dives back to secon base before being tagged out by Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio during the sixth inning in Game 2 of the baseball AL Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Frank Franklin II/AP

Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez reacts after hitting a fly out against the New York Yankees during the third inning in Game 2 of the baseball AL Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Godofredo Vásquez) Godofredo Vásquez/AP

Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez, bottom, steals second base as New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) reaches to tag him during the fifth inning in Game 2 of the baseball AL Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Seth Wenig/AP

Cleveland Guardians' Bo Naylor hits a sacrifice fly against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning in Game 2 of the baseball AL Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Seth Wenig/AP

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, center, hits a sacrifice fly off Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Cade Smith, right, during the second inning in Game 2 of the baseball AL Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Seth Wenig/AP

