PHOTOS: New York Yankees beat Cleveland Guardians 6-3 in Game 2 of the ALCS

ALCS Guardians Yankees Baseball New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, center, hits a two-run home run off Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Hunter Gaddis (33) during the seventh inning in Game 2 of the baseball AL Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)Photo by: Seth Wenig/AP ALCS Guardians Yankees Baseball Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez catches a pop fly by New York Yankees' Austin Wells during the fifth inning in Game 2 of the baseball AL Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Godofredo Vásquez )Photo by: Godofredo Vásquez/AP ALCS Guardians Yankees Baseball New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo, left, runs toward third base before being tagged out by Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez (11) after being caught in a rundown during the sixth inning in Game 2 of the baseball AL Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)Photo by: Frank Franklin II/AP ALCS Guardians Yankees Baseball New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo (48) is tagged out by Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez after being caught in a rundown during the sixth inning in Game 2 of the baseball AL Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Godofredo Vásquez)Photo by: Godofredo Vásquez/AP ALCS Guardians Yankees Baseball New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo, left, hits a RBI double as Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor reaches for the pitch during the sixth inning in Game 2 of the baseball AL Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)Photo by: Seth Wenig/AP ALCS Guardians Yankees Baseball New York Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) dives back to secon base before being tagged out by Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio during the sixth inning in Game 2 of the baseball AL Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)Photo by: Frank Franklin II/AP ALCS Guardians Yankees Baseball Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez reacts after hitting a fly out against the New York Yankees during the third inning in Game 2 of the baseball AL Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Godofredo Vásquez)Photo by: Godofredo Vásquez/AP ALCS Guardians Yankees Baseball Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez, bottom, steals second base as New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) reaches to tag him during the fifth inning in Game 2 of the baseball AL Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)Photo by: Seth Wenig/AP ALCS Guardians Yankees Baseball Cleveland Guardians' Bo Naylor hits a sacrifice fly against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning in Game 2 of the baseball AL Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)Photo by: Seth Wenig/AP ALCS Guardians Yankees Baseball New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, center, hits a sacrifice fly off Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Cade Smith, right, during the second inning in Game 2 of the baseball AL Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)Photo by: Seth Wenig/AP

