Rays and Guardians meet, winner secures 3-game series

Scott Audette/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez strikes out to end a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Posted at 12:03 PM, Jul 31, 2022
Both the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Guardians are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Tampa Bay has a 54-47 record overall and a 32-19 record in home games. The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.44.

Cleveland has a 26-30 record on the road and a 51-49 record overall. The Guardians are 43-10 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz ranks eighth on the Rays with a .293 batting average, and has 21 doubles, five home runs, 53 walks and 33 RBI. Brandon Lowe is 12-for-40 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Andres Gimenez has a .299 batting average to rank third on the Guardians, and has 16 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs. Steven Kwan is 19-for-48 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .243 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Guardians: 5-5, .281 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Rays: Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: 10-Day IL (thumb), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Owen Miller: day-to-day (arm), Josh Naylor: day-to-day (ankle), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

