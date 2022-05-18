Watch
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Reds score on base-loaded walk in 10th, edge Guardians 5-4

José Ramírez
Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez attempts to field the ball on a single by Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
José Ramírez
Posted at 10:12 PM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 22:12:59-04

CLEVELAND — Mike Moustakas drew the third straight walk in the 10th inning by Cleveland reliever Nick Sandlin to force in a run, and the Cincinnati Reds hung on for a 5-4 win over the Guardians.

Moustakas was down to his last strike before taking three straight pitches from Sandlin to bring in Matt Reynolds, who started the inning at second base.

Art Warren got the win for Cincinnati despite giving Owen Miller’s tying, two-run homer in the ninth.

Rookie reliever Alexis Díaz struck out Cleveland star José Ramírez with the bases loaded for the final out and his first save.

The Reds won their major league-worst 10th game.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
What Happened Now?