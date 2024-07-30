Guardians acquire pitcher Alex Cobb from Giants ahead of MLB trade deadline

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians added an outfielder who can provide at the plate on Monday, just one day before Major League Baseball's trade deadline. Hours before that deadline, Cleveland remained active, acquiring pitcher Alex Cobb from the San Francisco Giants.

Cobb, a 36-year-old right-hander, has yet to make his season debut and has been working back from left hip surgery and then right shoulder irritation.

Last year with the Giants, Cobb had an All Star season, posting a 3.87 ERA over his 28 starts in 2023.

The pitcher will join his former teammate Stephen Vogt, who is now the manager of the Cleveland Guardians.

In exchange for Cobb, the Guardians are sending the Giants left-handed pitching prospect Jacob Bresnahan and a player to be named, reports say.

MLB's trade deadline is 6 p.m. on Tuesday.