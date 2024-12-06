Watch Now
REPORTS: Shane Bieber returns to Guardians after deal negotiation

CLEVELAND — Shane Bieber is returning to the Cleveland Guardians after a deal was negotiated by Rosenhaus Sports, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

The MLB posted a graphic of the Guardians ace confirming his return, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.

According to Heyman, Bieber wanted to return to Cleveland so he turned down deals for more money elsewhere.

Heyman says Bieber's contract is a one-year deal with $14 million with the Guardians, with a player option that can bring it to $26 million over two years. If he chooses to opt out, he would enter free agency at 30 years old.

In March, he was named opening day starter for the Guardians for the fifth consecutive year.

Despite an elbow injury in 2023, Bieber opened this year's Guardian season in Oakland and Seattle.

However, after multiple consultations on pain he experienced in that same elbow, he had to undergo Tommy John Surgery in April.

RELATED: Guardians ace Shane Bieber to undergo elbow surgery, out for season

