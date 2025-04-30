Shane Bieber to pitch batting practice sessions in early May, other players progressing through injuries

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians are 16-13 to start the season, sitting second in the American League Central Division. As the summer months approach, the team hopes to have some reinforcements headed their way, as several players, including starting pitcher Shane Bieber, recover from injuries.

Bieber isn't the only player progressing through injury rehab.

The Guardians released a number of medical updates for players within the organization recovering from injuries.

Here is the full summary announced by the team:

Franco Aleman: Franco is two months removed from undergoing an inguinal hernia repair. He is currently throwing in games in Arizona before progressing to his next step of pitching at an affiliate.

Shane Bieber: Shane has continued to progress through his return to throwing program at the Arizona Academy, as he recovers from a right ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction in April 2024. Shane has progressed through his bullpen progression and will begin pitching in live batting practice sessions in early May.

Slade Cecconi: Slade is 7 weeks removed from a low-grade left oblique strain. He is currently throwing Live-BP’s and will begin a rehab assignment in the coming days.

Chase DeLauter: Chase is 7 weeks post-bilateral core muscle repair performed by Dr. William Meyers. He is responding well to his current rehab program and has returned to full baseball activity without setbacks. Chase will continue with his current rehab program and will begin game activity within the next several weeks.

Nic Enright: Nic is 3 months removed from a low-grade strain of his right latissimus dorsi muscle. He has rejoined the Columbus roster and has been activated off the IL.

Daniel Espino: Daniel is currently 13.5 months post right shoulder anterior capsule revision repair performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. He continues to progress through his rehab and throwing progression in alignment with his surgeon’s originally projected timeline. Daniel is currently in the bullpen phase of his throwing program and responding well. Once he completes bullpens, his next phase would be transitioning to Live BPs.

David Fry: David is 6 months post-right elbow UCL revision reconstruction performed by Dr. Keith Meister. He has progressed back into hitting activity with no setbacks. We anticipate David will begin a game progression in early May.

Sam Hentges: Sam is currently 7.5 months post-right shoulder anterior capsule repair performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. He is progressing through his post-operative rehab and throwing programs as scheduled. The timeframe for full recovery from an anterior capsule repair is typically 12-to-14 months.

John Means: John is 11 months post left elbow UCL revision reconstruction performed by Dr. Keith Meister. He has progressed well in his return to throwing program and is throwing out to 120 feet. John is currently projected to initiate throwing bullpens in mid-May.

Erik Sabrowski: Erik is 7 weeks post left elbow joint injection and progressing through his throwing progression. He is currently in his bullpen progression, but did experience increased soreness earlier this week, leading to a short break from mound activity. Erik has returned to throwing and is expected to resume mound activity in the upcoming week.

Trevor Stephan: Trevor has progressed in his return to the throwing program at the Arizona Academy, as he recuperates from his right ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction and bone spur removal, which was performed in March 2024. Trevor has progressed through his bullpen progression and is expected to begin live batting practice sessions in early May.

George Valera: George is 6 months post-operative following is right knee patellar tendon repair and progressing well. George is responding well to his current baseball activity and has progressed in his defensive work and running. We anticipate George will begin a game progression in mid-May.

Andrew Walters : Andrew experienced a gradual onset of right forearm/elbow inflammation in mid-April. He was evaluated by team physicians in Columbus, Ohio, and it was recommended that he take a short time off from throwing. He is currently working through a return to throw program and progressing well. Andrew is tentatively scheduled to return to game activity over the next 10-14 days.