GALLERY: Cleveland Guardians - See the team's branding and the legacy of the new name

This slideshow includes the various brand elements released Friday alongside the announcement of the Indians' new name, the Cleveland Guardians, as well as a sighting of the team name out in the wild, and photos of the legacy the name pays homage to: The Guardians of Traffic adoring the Hope Memorial Bridge in Cleveland.

Guardians sign at Progressive Field
News 5 photographer Bridgette Pacholka caught a glimpse of a Guardians sign already installed at Progressive Field Friday.Photo by: Bridgette Pacholka
The Guardians.jpg
The new team logo for the Guardians.Photo by: The Guardians.
E6_FwMjXIAMy8_h.jpeg
The Cleveland uniform will be worn during away games.Photo by: The Guardians.
Guardians secondary logo.jpeg
The Guardians' secondary logo.Photo by: Cleveland Indians
Cleveland Guardians 'C'
The logo that will replace the "Block C" on players' alternate uniforms.Photo by: Cleveland Guardians
Image from iOS (52).jpg
News 5 photographer Mike Harris used a drone to capture these stunning shots of the Guardians of Traffic in Cleveland Friday.Photo by: Mike Harris
Image from iOS (53).jpg
News 5 photographer Mike Harris used a drone to capture these stunning shots of the Guardians of Traffic in Cleveland Friday.Photo by: Mike Harris
urbanohio_718_full.jpg

Guardians of Traffic statue on Lorain-Carnegie Bridge, 1939Photo by: The Cleveland Memory Project.
urbanohio_720_full.jpg
The Guardians of Traffic.Photo by: The Cleveland Memory Project.
The new 'Guardians of Traffic' banner goes up
Photo taken when the "Guardians of Traffic" banner replaced the banner of LeBron James on the side of the Sherwin Williams building in Cleveland.Photo by: News 5 Cleveland.
The new 'Guardians of Traffic' banner goes up
The new 'Guardians of Traffic' banner goes up in Cleveland in 2018.Photo by: News 5 Cleveland

GALLERY: Cleveland Guardians - See the team's branding and the legacy of the new name

