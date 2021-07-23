Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

News 5 photographer Bridgette Pacholka caught a glimpse of a Guardians sign already installed at Progressive Field Friday. Bridgette Pacholka

The new team logo for the Guardians. The Guardians.

The Cleveland uniform will be worn during away games. The Guardians.

The Guardians' secondary logo. Cleveland Indians

The logo that will replace the "Block C" on players' alternate uniforms. Cleveland Guardians

News 5 photographer Mike Harris used a drone to capture these stunning shots of the Guardians of Traffic in Cleveland Friday. Mike Harris

News 5 photographer Mike Harris used a drone to capture these stunning shots of the Guardians of Traffic in Cleveland Friday. Mike Harris



Guardians of Traffic statue on Lorain-Carnegie Bridge, 1939 The Cleveland Memory Project.

The Guardians of Traffic. The Cleveland Memory Project.

Photo taken when the "Guardians of Traffic" banner replaced the banner of LeBron James on the side of the Sherwin Williams building in Cleveland. News 5 Cleveland.

The new 'Guardians of Traffic' banner goes up in Cleveland in 2018. News 5 Cleveland

Prev 1 / Ad Next