Terry Francona steps away as Cleveland's winningest manager

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Associated Press
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona tips his cap for the crowd following a tribute video before the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Cleveland. Although he hasn't officially announced his retirement, Francona is expected to do so formally early next week. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 2:21 PM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 14:21:09-04

(AP) — Terry Francona says he's stepping away from baseball, ending a 23-year managerial career that began in Philadelphia, peaked with two World Series titles in Boston and concluded with an 11-season stay in Cleveland.

Guardians president Chris Antonetti said Tuesday that the 64-year-old Francona would have a role with the team moving forward.

Slowed by serious health issues in recent years, Francona intends to spend more time playing with his grandkids, getting healthy and enjoying an extended offseason after a 40-plus-years grind.

Francona says: “I need to go home and get healthy and see what I miss about the game. … I don’t foresee managing again.”

Cleveland finished the season 76-86 — just the club’s second losing record since Francona took over as manager in 2013. The young Guardians team was unable to overcome a slew of injuries in 2023 and defend its AL Central title.

Watch video from Francona's last home game as manager below:

Guardians celebrate Terry Francona during his final game in Cleveland

RELATED: Guardians fans gather to celebrate Terry Francona during his final game in Cleveland

