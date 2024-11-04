These 2 Guardians players have won their 3rd straight Gold Glove Award

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians had quite the season, advancing as far as the American League Championship Series in the postseason. But while the team has a lot to be proud of, two players have some individual accolades to boast from the 2024 season.

Second baseman Andrés Giménez and left fielder Steven Kwan were named 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners on Sunday.

Both players have won the award—given to one player in each poison in the American League and National League who exhibited superior individual fielding performances that season—three years in a row.

Kwan, 27, finished the season fourth among AL left fielders in defensive runs saved with 10 and second with nine outfield assists. Kwan is Cleveland's first outfielder since Kenny Lofton (1993-96) to win three straight Rawlings Gold Gloves.

Giménez led all AL fielders with 20 defensive runs saved this season. He joins Roberto Alomar (1999-2001) as the only Cleveland second basemen to win three Rawlings Gold Gloves.

Giménez and Kwan are the first Cleveland teammates to earn the Gold Glove award in three straight seasons since second baseman Roberto Alomar and shortstop Omar Vizquel each earned the honor from 1999-2001.