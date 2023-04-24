Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Third annual Grand Slam Beerfest returns to Progressive Field

Progressive Field
Camryn Justice
Progressive Field
Posted at 9:42 AM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 09:42:11-04

The third annual Grand Slam Beerfest, featuring local and regional craft beers, wine and cocktails and access to Progressive Field, is returning this year in two sessions on Saturday, July 29.

The event will benefit the Music Settlement of Cleveland and will celebrate Cleveland’s rich brewing history.

The inaugural event in 2021 sold out quickly, with 9,000 fans coming to Progressive Field to sample more than 200 craft beers, wine and cocktails.

Fans that attend the night session will be able to watch the Guardians game against the White Sox on the scoreboard.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $50.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Cavs play on News 5 Sunday!

The Cavs play Sunday on News 5!