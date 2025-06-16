Cleveland shootings: 1 dead, 3 injured on Luther Ave.; 1 killed on Parkgate Ave.; 13YO hurt in Garden Valley

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating two overnight shootings that left two people dead and several injured.

Luther Avenue

A 25-year-old man died and three others were injured shortly after midnight in Cleveland in a shooting on Luther Avenue, according to Cleveland EMS.

It appears that gunfire was concentrated at the intersection of East 59th Street and Luther Avenue.

Cleveland police officers closed down the area, and debris could be seen scattered about.

The victim, later identified as a 25-year-old man, was found dead on the sidewalk; three other people were taken to a nearby hospital and are in serious condition, EMS said.

Video captured from a News 5 photographer shows about 100 evidence markers on the ground and officers collecting dozens of shell casings.

There are also numerous party cups visible, suggesting that a party may have been underway, but it doesn't appear to have been at a specific home. Our photographer spotted more than 50 people running from the area when he arrived. A vehicle was towed from the scene around 5 a.m.

Due to an influx of calls, first responders had to delay some emergency calls since they were "stacked up."

Parkgate Avenue

In what appears to be a separate incident, officers also responded to the 10000 block of Parkgate Avenue around 1 a.m. for another shooting.

Cleveland EMS confirmed that the shooting resulted in the death of a 34-year-old man.

Garden Valley

Late Sunday night, a 13-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the Garden Valley neighborhood in Cleveland. Cleveland EMS said the boy is in stable condition.

Cleveland Police haven't released any additional information about the shooting.