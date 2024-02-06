This is when Cleveland Guardians tickets go for sale

Spring Training is getting ready to start, which can only mean one thing — baseball is almost back.

The Cleveland Guardians announced that single-game tickets will go on sale on Feb. 16 in honor of 216 Day.

You can buy tickets at this link at 10 a.m. on 216 Day.

Fans will have the opportunity to buy tickets for the April 8 home opener, which is expected to sell out sooner rather than later due to the Eclipse.

11 weeks from today, Cleveland will be plunged into solar eclipse darkness

Officials are estimating 200,000 visitors will descend upon the city strictly to view the eclipse, with 50,000 expected to attend an event at the Great Lakes Science Center, where NASA is setting up one of three national broadcasting hubs.

Throw in any college basketball fans still in town from the NCAA Women’s Final Four from April 5-7, on top of the 35,000 coming to see the Guardians game, and downtown Cleveland will be bursting at the seams.

The Guardians have started their home openers in recent years with a 4:10 p.m. first pitch. This year, though, that falls in the partial-eclipse window when fans may still be distracted by the overhead phenomenon and not focused on seeing All-Star third baseman José Ramírez step into the batter's box against the Chicago White Sox.

The team has spent months weighing whether to embrace the eclipse and open the ballpark early to allow fans to watch it together — an opening act on opening day — or wait until it's over and play a night game.

The Guardians, who start on an 11-game trip, are expected to announce their decision on the opener in the coming days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.