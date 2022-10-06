Watch Now
Tickets for Game Two of Guardians Wild Card Game sell out before Game One

Limited availability for Game 1 and possible Game 3
Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) and shortstop Amed Rosario celebrate the team's 9-2 win against the Kansas City Royals in a baseball game Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Posted at 12:22 PM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 12:22:55-04

CLEVELAND  — The Cleveland Guardians announced that tickets for Saturday's Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Rays have sold out.

The team announced that standing-room-only tickets will be released for $35.

Tickets for Game One and a possible Game Three are still available but limited.

If you're interested in buying tickets, click here.

The games are scheduled for the following times:

  • First pitch for Friday's game is scheduled for 12:07 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.
  • Saturday's game is scheduled to start at 12:07 p.m. and will air on ESPN 2.
  • If a game three is necessary, ESPN will air Sunday's game at 4:07 p.m.

