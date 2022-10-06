Tickets for Game Two of Guardians Wild Card Game sell out before Game One

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians announced that tickets for Saturday's Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Rays have sold out.
The team announced that standing-room-only tickets will be released for $35.
Tickets for Game One and a possible Game Three are still available but limited.
If you're interested in buying tickets, click here.
The games are scheduled for the following times:
- First pitch for Friday's game is scheduled for 12:07 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.
- Saturday's game is scheduled to start at 12:07 p.m. and will air on ESPN 2.
- If a game three is necessary, ESPN will air Sunday's game at 4:07 p.m.
