Tigers host the Guardians on 3-game home win streak

(AP) — The Detroit Tigers, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Cleveland Guardians.

Detroit has a 17-5 record at home and a 33-17 record overall. Tigers hitters are batting a collective .259, the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Cleveland has a 26-22 record overall and a 12-14 record in road games. The Guardians have gone 14-4 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene has a .287 batting average to lead the Tigers, and has 10 doubles and 12 home runs. Dillon Dingler is 12 for 38 with three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Carlos Santana has three doubles and six home runs for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 15 for 38 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, .261 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Guardians: 3-7, .217 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (finger), Casey Mize: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Parker Meadows: 60-Day IL (arm), Wenceel Perez: 60-Day IL (spine), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (lat)

Guardians: Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (wrist), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

