Tigers host the Guardians to open 2-game series

Nick Cammett/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor runs out an RBI single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
(AP) — The Detroit Tigers host the Cleveland Guardians on Monday to begin a two-game series.

Detroit has a 52-55 record overall and a 25-26 record at home. The Tigers have a 24-4 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cleveland is 30-27 on the road and 63-42 overall. The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .240.

The matchup Monday is the 12th meeting between these teams this season. The Tigers have a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Vierling has 18 doubles, five triples and 13 home runs for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 12-for-37 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

Steven Kwan has a .342 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has 14 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs. Jose Ramirez is 10-for-37 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .207 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Guardians: 5-5, .214 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kerry Carpenter: 60-Day IL (spine), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Parker Meadows: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Casey Mize: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Guardians: Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

