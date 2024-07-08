Watch Now
Tigers host the Guardians to open 4-game series

Posted at 12:34 PM, Jul 08, 2024

(AP) — The Detroit Tigers begin a four-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.

Detroit is 42-48 overall and 19-22 in home games. The Tigers have gone 30-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Cleveland has a 26-21 record in road games and a 56-32 record overall. The Guardians have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .320.

The teams square off Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene has 17 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs and 45 RBI for the Tigers. Colten Keith is 11-for-40 with a triple, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 23 home runs while slugging .531. Steven Kwan is 12-for-41 with a double, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .222 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by five runs

Guardians: 5-5, .256 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Casey Mize: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (spine), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Guardians: Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (rib), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

