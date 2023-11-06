Watch Now
Two Guardians win Gold Glove award

Posted at 10:09 PM, Nov 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-05 22:09:09-05

(AP) — Toronto third baseman Matt Chapman and outfielder Kevin Kiermaier won their fourth Gold Gloves, while New York Yankees rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe and Colorado rookie center fielder Brenton Doyle were among 13 first-time winners.

Toronto, Texas and the Chicago Cubs tied for the high among clubs with three winners each.

Cleveland second baseman Andrés Giménez and left fielder Steven Kwan won their second Gold Gloves, along with Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson and left fielder Ian Happ and Arizona first baseman Christian Walker.

