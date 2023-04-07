'Very united': Guardians players and fans share cultural bond through baseball

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Baseball is known as America's favorite pastime. However, the sport has a massive following internationally.

Look no further than the World Baseball Classic. Eight Guardians played for their respective countries in the global tournament. It's a unique opportunity for international players to represent their homeland while playing professionally in the United States for most of the year.

Many international players leave their homes at an early age to pursue their baseball dreams. Cleveland infielder Gabriel Arias signed his first minor league contract in 2016, when he was 16 years old. He made his Major League debut with the Guardians in 2022.

"I think how my parents and grandparents raised me was incredible. My grandad hoped that one of his grandkids had the ability to really succeed and make it to the next level. I think that the dedication I had and work I put in to do that really helped me succeed," says Arias.

Arias, a Venezuela native, takes pride in representing his country.

"It's definitely an incredible feeling because, as a baseball player, you always want to have that support and motivation that helps you become a better player every day," says Arias.

According to the MLB Players Association, more than 2,000 players of Hispanic descent have appeared on Big-League rosters. The Copa de la Diversión program is one way organizations have been able to strengthen the bond of those players with their fans. The Akron RubberDucks are one of ninety minor league teams participating in the initiative, celebrating Latino culture monthly.

"I think the gap really gets filled when you're able to really make folks feel invited to the ballpark. Maybe they hear their native language being spoken from PA announcements or see it on the jerseys of 'Perros Calientes'. This gives you an opportunity to come, have fun, really kind of identity. Maybe it helps you connect a little better with some of the players, coaches and some of the fans in the stands," says RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander.

That connection extends beyond the ballpark. Latino fans gather at Las Americas in Bedford Heights for Guardians games regularly throughout the season.

"What's cool about the Guardians is that they represent a lot of Hispanic parts of the city. The Latin community is very united. We come together by eating good and watching sports. It brings us joy," says Guardians fan Eduardo Hernandez.

Hernandez, who is from Peru, says the representation on the Guardians is a comfort when far from home.

"I think that every Hispanic here has pride from their own countries. It's a special thing to see someone represent you and your background, especially on such a huge platform, like a professional team," says Hernandez.

While baseball may be America's pastime, it's truly the world's game.

