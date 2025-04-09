Watch Now
White Sox aim to break 6-game slide, take on the Guardians

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Lane Thomas is hit by a pitch in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Cleveland, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
(AP) — The Chicago White Sox aim to stop their six-game losing streak with a win over the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland had a 92-69 record overall and a 50-30 record at home last season. The Guardians batted .238 as a team in the 2024 season with a .703 OPS.

Chicago went 41-121 overall and 18-63 in road games a season ago. The White Sox slugged .340 with a .618 OPS as a team in the 2024 season.

INJURIES: Guardians: Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 15-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), Erik Sabrowski: 15-Day IL (elbow), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Andrew Benintendi: day-to-day (adductor), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (toe), Bryan Ramos: 10-Day IL (elbow), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

