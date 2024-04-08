White Sox visit the Guardians to open 3-game series

(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians host the Chicago White Sox on Monday to start a three-game series.

Cleveland had a 76-86 record overall and a 42-39 record in home games last season. The Guardians averaged 2.8 extra base hits per game, including 0.8 home runs.

Chicago went 61-101 overall and 30-51 on the road last season. The White Sox slugged .384 with a .675 OPS as a team in the 2023 season.

News 5 meteorologist Trent Magill was live at Progressive Field on Monday to give an update on the forecast for the home opener.

INJURIES: Guardians: Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Xzavion Curry: 15-Day IL (illness), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (illness), Angel Martinez: 10-Day IL (foot), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (adductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)