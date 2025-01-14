CLEVELAND — News 5 viewers have emailed and called us asking: Why are the lights always on at Progressive Field? It's a question that has also popped up on the Cleveland sub-Reddit.

As good journalists and folks who drive into work at all hours of the day and have seen the lights, we had the same question.

We reached out to the Cleveland Guardians and learned the lights are on 24/7 due to constant construction to renovate the stadium by Opening Day on April 8. Those renovations are expected to last throughout the offseason.

The team made a lot of renovations last offseason.

Cleveland Guardians unveil first phase of Progressive Field renovations

RELATED: Cleveland Guardians unveil first phase of Progressive Field renovations ahead of Monday home opener

The second round of renovations started almost immediately after the Guardians lost to the New York Yankees during the American League Championship Series in the fall.

2nd off-season of construction begins at Progressive Field hours after final out in the ALCS

RELATED: 2nd off-season of construction begins at Progressive Field hours after final out in the ALCS

